Uzbekistan, China's CSAT explore regional investment projects

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Uzbekistan and China's Science Assistance Technology Group Co., Ltd. (CSAT) are exploring the implementation of comprehensive investment projects across the country's regions.

This was reflected in a statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade following a meeting between Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade, Ilzat Kasymov, and CSAT President Li Jinzhe on July 10.

"The parties reviewed prospects for implementing comprehensive investment projects in the regions of Uzbekistan, with particular attention paid to the use of modular industrial technologies in urban development," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the talks also focused on expanding digital infrastructure, modernizing regional healthcare facilities, and upgrading drinking water treatment systems.

CSAT specializes in developing digital management systems, establishing cross-border logistics hubs, constructing reservoirs and hydraulic engineering facilities, and supplying specialized equipment. The Chinese company also implements projects in urban development, high-tech healthcare, and the modernization of municipal infrastructure.

"The sides discussed opportunities to apply CSAT's technological and infrastructure expertise to priority development projects in Uzbekistan's regions," the ministry noted.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader push to attract foreign investment and advanced technologies into regional infrastructure projects, particularly in areas where rapid urban development is increasing demand for modern public services and efficient utility systems.

Modular industrial technologies could support faster implementation of urban construction projects, while digital management solutions may improve the monitoring and operation of regional infrastructure. Meanwhile, investment in healthcare facilities and water treatment systems could help address growing demand for essential services outside major urban centers.

"Following the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare specific project proposals in the identified areas within a short timeframe," the ministry said.

The proposed initiatives are expected to provide a basis for further negotiations on potential investment projects and determine priority areas for practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and CSAT.