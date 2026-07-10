President Tokayev invites Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10 — President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited U.S. President Donald Trump to pay a visit to Kazakhstan during a telephone conversation between the two leaders, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan reports.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan at a time convenient for the U.S. President," the presidential press service said.

During the conversation, Tokayev congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence and said the United States had become a leading global power within the span of just three generations.

The two leaders exchanged views on bilateral political and economic cooperation. Tokayev highlighted the implementation of key agreements reached during his visit to Washington in November last year.

The Kazakh president also reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and underscored the importance of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in strengthening the international safeguards regime.

According to the presidential press service, the sides also positively assessed recent meetings in Astana with U.S. Senator Steve Daines, U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Sergio Gor, and other senior White House officials and representatives of the U.S. business community.

Meanwhile, the United States is among Kazakhstan’s largest foreign investors. Speaking at the business roundtable “The Republic of Kazakhstan – The United States of America” in Astana, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alibek Kuantyrov noted that more than 600 American companies operate in the country, while the total volume of US investments in Kazakhstan has exceeded $100 billion.