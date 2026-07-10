KazMunayGas, Japanese companies discuss expanding cooperation in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company KazMunayGas (KMG) and representatives of Japanese companies have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector, the press service of KMG reports.

The discussions took place in Astana during a meeting between First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of KMG Kurmangazy Iskaziyev and a Japanese business delegation led by Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Japan-CIS Economic Committee at KEIDANREN (Japan Business Federation) and Director of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

The parties discussed prospects for investment cooperation and collaboration between KMG and Japanese companies in oil and gas exploration and production, refining, and decarbonization projects. They also considered the possibility of supplying Kazakh crude oil to Japan on mutually beneficial terms. Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Japan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Yasumasa Iijima, as well as representatives of Shimizu Corporation, Sojitz Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, MUFG Bank, Toyo Engineering Corporation, Marubeni Corporation, ITOCHU Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation and other Japanese companies.

Meanwhile, during President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's official visit to Japan in December 2025, the two sides signed 47 commercial agreements worth more than $3.7 billion. The two countries are currently implementing 17 joint industrial projects worth around $940 million, 10 of which have already been commissioned.

The ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Japan Joint Commission will be held in Astana in December 2026.