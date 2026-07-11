Kazakhstan, Hong Kong’s Cathay explore expansion of air links

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Kazakhstan and Hong Kong-based airline Cathay have discussed expanding air connectivity, including the launch of new cargo and passenger services.

This was published by Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport in a press release following a meeting between Chair of Kazakhstan's Civil Aviation Committee Saltanat Tompiyeva and Cathay Regional Manager for the Middle East Oliver Coelho.

According to the ministry, during the talks, the airline outlined plans to launch up to five weekly Boeing 747 cargo flights to Astana from Aug. 1, 2026, and three weekly Airbus A330 passenger services on the Hong Kong-Almaty route beginning in January 2027.

"The parties agreed to continue joint work on completing the necessary procedures for launching cargo and passenger services and to maintain close cooperation on developing air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that the new routes are expected to support trade, tourism, and logistics links between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong. The Kazakh side also confirmed its readiness to facilitate the implementation of the proposed services.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Cathay is one of Asia's largest international airlines, operating a fleet of more than 230 aircraft. Its cargo division, Cathay Cargo, serves 41 destinations worldwide and handles more than 1.67 million tons of freight annually.