French Media founder urges practical steps to support independent media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. It is necessary to move from words to action in support of independent media, the founder of the French news portal Musulmans en France, Jean-Michel Brun, told Trend on the margins of an international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” in Baku.

“Events like this are very important because they allow people to speak out and give a voice to those who usually do not have the opportunity to speak and tell their own stories. Although these speeches are very useful, they are not enough. We need to move on to practical steps,” he said.

Brun noted that, first and foremost, one must bear in mind that Europe is, in a sense, an artificial construct.

“In reality, Europe does not exist as a single entity. There is a big difference between the official policy of the European Union and the sentiments of the European peoples. These are fundamentally different things. Furthermore, policy toward Azerbaijan, for example, is largely determined by the fact that there is a large Armenian diaspora in Europe, especially in France,” Brun said.

He emphasized that this diaspora wields significant influence.

"The Armenians have also come to understand very well that communications and the media are a key factor. That is why they have gained influence in journalism schools, newspapers, and other media outlets. As a result, the policies of European institutions are largely shaped by this pro-Armenian press. That is precisely why Azerbaijan really should engage more actively with the media,” Brun added.

Meanwhile, an international conference organized by BIG on the theme “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” has begun in Baku.

The conference is the first platform of its kind organized in Azerbaijan with the participation of media representatives from former colonial territories.

The conference brings together leaders and representatives of media organizations from former and current colonial territories, journalists, political commentators, representatives of diaspora organizations, experts in media and communications, representatives of civil society institutions, researchers, diplomats, government officials, and representatives of local media.