Voice of Congo chief highlights media's role in decolonizing minds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The media play a strategically important role in the process of decolonizing consciousness, Executive Director General of Voice of Congo, Cedric Monzia Aundu said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the announcement at an international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” in Baku.

“When we talk about decolonization, we are not only referring to the end of territorial occupation, but also to the decolonization of consciousness and the information space. Today, the media play a strategically important role in this process of transformation. They can either continue to perpetuate existing stereotypes or contribute to the formation of a more equitable understanding of what is happening,” he said.

Monzia noted that we have now entered the digital age, in which journalists are no longer the sole source of information. A new category of participants in the information space has emerged—digital content creators.

“As journalists, we are facing the emergence of new forms of disseminating information about colonialism.”

“First and foremost, it should be noted that the media played an important role in colonization and often disseminated information originating from colonial powers. Today, it is our responsibility to restore justice and convey the truth about marginalized peoples and their local cultures,” he said.

Moreover, Monzia emphasized that the new information age has changed the ways in which information is disseminated. Today, people are informed through social media as well as through traditional media.

According to him, the issue of decolonization requires an alliance between journalistic integrity and the public influence of social media influencers.

“Today, journalists provide documentary research, fact-checking, and investigative reporting.

Influencers, on the other hand, have a wide audience, modern means of communication, and know how to connect with the younger generation. Combining these two approaches allows us to create a strong alliance,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, an international conference organized by BIG on the theme “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” has begun in Baku.

The conference is the first platform of its kind organized in Azerbaijan with the participation of media representatives from former colonial territories.

The conference brings together leaders and representatives of media organizations from former and current colonial territories, journalists, political commentators, representatives of diaspora organizations, experts in media and communications, representatives of civil society institutions, researchers, diplomats, government officials, and representatives of local media.