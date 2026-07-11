Senegalese journalist highlights economic cost of negative Africa narratives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Negative coverage of African countries in the international media costs the continent's economies approximately $4 billion annually by worsening investor perceptions and increasing country risk assessments, Senegalese journalist Barka Ba said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remark on the sidelines of an international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” in Baku.

"Countries that have long been dominated by other states must reclaim their right to shape their own narratives and public opinion. Until now, Africa, or at least most African countries, has often been the target of stereotypes. When people talk about Africa, they usually talk about conflict, poverty, and corruption. For example, during the Kenyan elections, approximately 88% of the coverage published by some media outlets portrayed the country in a negative light and relied on stereotypes," he said.

According to him, unfavorable media coverage of African countries directly impacts their ability to attract financing, access international capital markets, and strengthen their sovereignty.

"Such negative narratives are estimated to cost African economies approximately $4 billion due to worsening investor perceptions and heightened investment risk assessments. Initiatives like the Baku Initiative Group's events are being conducted precisely to correct such distortions and biases. They aim to change existing perceptions, create a more objective information picture, and help African and other countries that have long been under external influence regain the right to tell their own stories and shape their own narratives," Ba emphasized.

The international conference on the theme “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” has begun in Baku, organized by the Baku Initiative Group (BIG).

The conference is the first platform of its kind organized in Azerbaijan with the participation of media representatives from former colonial territories.

The conference brings together leaders and representatives of media organizations from former and current colonial territories, journalists, political commentators, representatives of diaspora organizations, experts in media and communications, representatives of civil society institutions, researchers, diplomats, government officials, and representatives of local media.