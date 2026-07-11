BIG and Burkina Faso's MFA Institute sign memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. A Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) and the Institute for Prospective International Studies (INHEI) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The document was signed on the sidelines of an international conference on “Media and Decolonization: Rising Voices, Amplifying Narratives” in Baku.

The document was signed by Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, and Philippe Sandwidi, Director General of the Institute for Prospective International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Burkina Faso.

“This collaboration is seen as an important step in expanding the Baku Initiative Group’s geographic reach in Africa. While the BIG has previously signed similar documents with political parties and movements in various countries, the organization is now beginning to collaborate with a government agency of a foreign state,” the BIG statement reads.

The document will facilitate the development of practice-oriented cooperation with leading research institutes, think tanks, and civil society organizations in African countries, as well as strengthen academic and practical ties between the Baku Initiative Group and countries of the Global South and the implementation of joint initiatives.

As part of this cooperation, the parties plan to prepare joint analytical reports and policy papers addressing issues caused by colonialism on the African continent, as well as matters related to neocolonial governance, the exploitation of natural resources, mechanisms of economic dependence, and reparations. These materials are to be presented to the international community. The parties also intend to expand their cooperation within international organizations and to launch joint initiatives in these areas.

In addition, the agreement provides for regular dialogues, joint research projects, and annual international conferences on issues of decolonization and neocolonialism. These initiatives are expected to contribute to broader coverage of the actual situation in Africa, as well as the crimes against humanity committed by major powers during their colonial policies. The memorandum also provides for the participation of experts from the Baku Initiative Group in events held in African countries.

In addition, there are plans to implement exchange and training programs for young researchers, as well as to develop other forms of academic cooperation.

Meanwhile, the conference became the first such platform organized in Azerbaijan with the participation of media representatives from former colonial territories.

The conference was attended by leaders and representatives of media organizations from former and current colonial territories, journalists, political commentators, representatives of diaspora organizations, experts in the field of media and communications, representatives of civil society institutions, researchers, diplomats, representatives of government agencies, and local media outlets.

Throughout the conference, participants discussed the role of the media and the challenges it faces in amplifying the voices of people and ethnic minorities who are subjected to neocolonial exploitation and live under conditions of colonial dependence within the international information space.