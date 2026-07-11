Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with residents of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages published on his social media (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Footage of the meeting of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with residents of Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages in Shusha’s Khojavend district has been published on his official social media.

“I simply wish you good health so that you may live happily. May there be no more grief or hardship from now on, and may you raise your children well, in a spirit of patriotism. Let them grow up with love in their hearts for the Azerbaijani people and the state. When necessary—though I believe it will no longer be necessary—everyone must know that the "Iron Fist" is in its place and will remain in its place," the post says.