Olympic medalist Matteo Morandi holds master class for Azerbaijani gymnasts (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. On July 11, the National Gymnastics Arena hosted a master class conducted by Matteo Morandi, the bronze medalist in artistic gymnastics at the London 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Members of Azerbaijan's national men's artistic gymnastics team took part in the master class. During the session, Matteo Morandi shared his extensive experience gained at international competitions with the young gymnasts, providing detailed insights into the technical execution of various gymnastics elements, the effective organization of the training process, and the principles of competition preparation.

Throughout the master class, participants learned about the importance of an individual approach in training, proper exercise techniques, and the key factors necessary for achieving high results. The gymnasts also had the opportunity to ask questions and benefit from the experience of a world-class athlete.