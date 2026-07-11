Every time I visit Garabagh and East Zangezur and see this beautiful development, my heart rejoices - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Every time I visit Garabagh and East Zangezur and see this beautiful development, my heart rejoices. I become convinced once again of what a great, constructive nation we are, President Ilham Aliyev said during his meeting with residents of the Guzeykhirman and Guneykhirman villages in Khojavend.

"We are the owners of these lands, and the whole world now not only knows this, but accepts it. Even if some do not want to, they are forced to accept it, because we have made them accept our realities,” the head of state added.