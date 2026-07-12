Azerbaijan wins five medals at International Physics Olympiad (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Azerbaijan has won five medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO), held in Bucaramanga, Colombia, from July 4 to 12.

The prestigious scientific competition brought together participants from more than 90 countries.

Azerbaijan was represented by five students from various general education institutions, all of whom returned with medals.

The Azerbaijani team achieved an outstanding result, winning three silver medals and two bronze medals.

During the event, it was also announced that the 57th International Physics Olympiad will be hosted by Saudi Arabia in 2027.