U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham dies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. U.S. Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71.

The announcement was made in a statement published on his account on the social media platform X.

The Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) released the following statement:

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham's family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period."