Azerbaijan reports rise in oil exports to Tunisia in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The volume of Azerbaijani oil exports to Tunisia in the period from January through May has been announced.

According to Azerbaijan’s foreign trade customs statistics published by the State Customs Committee, 307,200 metric tons of oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks were exported from Azerbaijan to Tunisia in January–May, with a total value of $187.6 million.

The committee's data shows that this figure is $150.2 million higher in value, or five times more than during the same period in 2025, and 243,000 metric tons higher in volume, or 4.8 times more.

In addition, it is noted that in the period from January through May of last year, Azerbaijan exported 64,200 metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Tunisia, worth $37.4 million.

The data from the committee shows that from January through May of this year, Azerbaijan exported 8.828 million metric tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to other countries around the world, worth $5.121 billion.

Furthermore, the committee's data indicates that compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $522 million, or 9.2%, in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 1.535 million metric tons, or 14.8%.

The Customs Committee reports that Italy topped the list of the top three importers of Azerbaijani oil in the period from January through May this year (5.339 million metric tons worth $3.021 billion), followed by Romania (461,300 metric tons worth $247.8 million) and the Czech Republic (433,100 metric tons worth over $245.7 million).

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan and Tunisia share friendly bilateral relations characterized by strong diplomatic, cultural, and religious ties. Established in 1998, their relationship focuses heavily on multilateral cooperation through international bodies like the UN, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement. Bilateral trade also encompasses energy sectors, notably involving crude oil supply.

According to Trend's analysis, Azerbaijan’s oil trade with Tunisia shows a notable strengthening of bilateral energy cooperation, even as overall export volumes to global markets fluctuate. The sharp increase in shipments to Tunisia, rising to over 300,000 metric tons, highlights the emergence of new or expanding supply corridors for Azerbaijani crude. The value of these exports, approaching $200 million, reflects both higher volumes and improved trade positioning in the North African market. This surge, which far exceeds previous-year levels, suggests growing Tunisian demand for Azerbaijani petroleum products and deeper integration between the two energy markets. At the same time, Azerbaijan’s broader oil exports declined in both volume and value, indicating shifting global demand patterns and possible reorientation of trade flows. Despite this, strong performance in specific markets like Tunisia demonstrates Azerbaijan’s ability to diversify its export base and maintain strategic partnerships. The continued leadership of European buyers such as Italy, Romania, and the Czech Republic further reinforces Azerbaijan’s established role in regional energy supply chains. Overall, the data points to a flexible and adaptive export structure that balances traditional markets with emerging bilateral opportunities.