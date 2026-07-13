Uzbekistan’s public catering turnover grows 11.1% in Jan-May 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Uzbekistan’s public catering sector generated 94.4 trillion soms ($7.9 billion) in turnover in January-May of 2026, marking an 11.1% increase compared to the same period last year.

This data was reflected in the statement published by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

As of June 1, the number of commercial enterprises operating in the public catering sector reached 28,483, including 149 large enterprises and 28,334 small businesses and microfirms.

Small businesses continued to dominate the sector, accounting for 75.5% of total turnover, while large enterprises held the remaining 24.5%.

The growth trajectory showed mixed momentum over the past year. The sector peaked at 18.9% growth in January 2026, before slowing to 14.6% in February, 8.2% in March, and 7.2% in April, followed by a partial recovery to 11.1% in May.

Analysis

The data shows that Uzbekistan’s public catering sector continues to expand, but at a noticeably slower pace than broader trade sectors. While wholesale trade grew 15.4% and retail turnover rose above 20% earlier this year, public catering posted a more moderate 11.1%, indicating that household spending on food services is growing, but less aggressively.

The sector remains overwhelmingly driven by small businesses. Out of 28,483 enterprises, only 149 are large companies, meaning that 99.5% of the market participants are small businesses or microfirms. Their contribution to turnover — 75.5%, or roughly 71.3 trillion soms (approximately $5.9 billion) out of the total 94.4 trillion soms (about $7.9 billion), underlines how decentralized the industry remains.

The monthly trend also reflects changing demand patterns. Growth peaked at 18.9% in January, but then dropped sharply to 14.6% in February, 8.2% in March, and 7.2% in April — a decline of 11.7 percentage points in just three months. This suggests that after strong New Year demand, consumer spending in cafés and restaurants slowed considerably.

The recovery to 11.1% in May is significant because it reversed two consecutive months of weaker performance. In value terms, this means the sector added roughly 9.4 trillion soms (approximately $787 million) more turnover than a year earlier, signaling that demand remains resilient despite volatility.

"In a broader economic context, the public catering industry is an important indicator of urban consumption. Since services account for more than half of Uzbekistan’s GDP, and food services are closely tied to tourism and consumer confidence, sustained double-digit growth suggests that domestic demand remains healthy, even as spending patterns become more selective." the Trend's analysis said.