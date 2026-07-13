Kyrgyzstan reports rising consumer prices in 1Q2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Consumer prices in Kyrgyzstan increased by 10.1% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

This was reported by the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 110.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 106.9% in the corresponding period of 2025. The CPI for food products and non-alcoholic beverages reached 109.9%, while the CPI for services amounted to 113.9%," the National Statistical Committee said.

According to the Statistical Committee, the overall consumer price index (CPI) reached 110.1% in the first quarter of 2026, compared to 106.9% in the same period of 2025. For the whole of 2025, the CPI stood at 108.2%.

The consumer price index for food products and non-alcoholic beverages totaled 109.9% in the period from January through March 2026, compared to 107.1% a year earlier. For the whole of 2025, the indicator stood at 109.7%.

Meanwhile, the services sector recorded the highest price growth, with its CPI reaching 113.9% in the first quarter of 2026, up from 107% in the corresponding period of 2025. In 2025 as a whole, the services CPI amounted to 107.5%.

The latest data indicate that inflationary pressures strengthened in Kyrgyzstan during the first quarter of 2026, with services experiencing the fastest increase in prices among the main consumer categories.

Kyrgyzstan is implementing several projects aimed at developing tourism infrastructure and supporting regional economic growth, Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic Nurdan Oruntaev told Trend in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of WUF13 in Baku.