4th Shusha Global Media Forum participants arrive in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, July 12. Participants in the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, titled "The Mission of Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust," have begun their visit to Shusha, Azerbaijan's cultural capital, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The forum participants arrived at Fuzuli International Airport.

The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is expected to bring together around 160 international guests from 53 countries, including representatives of approximately 30 international news agencies, more than 60 leading media organizations, and around 10 international organizations and companies. In addition to members of the foreign press, the forum's participants include representatives of Azerbaijani media outlets, experts, and government officials.

Following the opening ceremony, the forum will continue with panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings focusing on the media's role in promoting peace, rebuilding public trust, strengthening international cooperation to counter disinformation, creating a secure digital information environment, and addressing media ethics and responsible journalism in the age of artificial intelligence.

The forum will take place on 13-14 July.