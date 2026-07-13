Light industry lifts Turkmen exchange quotations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The total value of external quotations published for the July 3 trading session on SCRMET has increased by 5.5%.

The figure is calculated by Trend based on official data published by SCRMET (The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan) on its website.

According to Trend’s calculations, the total value of external quotations published for the July 3 trading session has risen to $91.1 million from $86.3 million a day earlier.

The increase was driven by the light industry sector, where the total value of external quotations has risen to $8.4 million from $2.5 million on the session a day earlier, marking 230.9% growth.

Meanwhile, Trend’s calculations show that the petrochemicals and agriculture sectors’ quotations values decreased by 1.2% and 6.7%, totaling $78.6 million and $2.1 million.

According to Trend’s calculations, values in the remaining two categories remained unchanged:

- Mechanical engineering - $1.4 million;

- Construction materials - $546,560.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), established in 1994, is the country's main platform for trading export-oriented goods and one of the key institutions supporting Turkmenistan's foreign trade. The exchange organizes trading sessions for petrochemicals, polymers, textiles, cotton products, construction materials, machinery and chemical goods, while also registering export-import contracts and publishing official quotations. Through these quotations, SCRMET provides a snapshot of the value and sectoral composition of goods offered to international buyers during each trading session, reflecting shifts in the country's export offering and highlighting which industries dominate Turkmenistan's exchange-based trade.

In recent years, alongside its traditional energy exports, Turkmenistan has sought to expand production in higher value-added sectors, including chemicals, manufacturing and industrial products, which are also represented on the exchange. As a result, the country's industrial potential is attracting growing interest from international companies.

Against this backdrop, Japanese industrial conglomerate Kawasaki Heavy Industries told Trend in an exclusive commentary that it views Turkmenistan's investment climate favorably and is ready to contribute to the country's industrial modernization and infrastructure development.

"Our primary focus is on industrial modernization," the company representative said, commenting on Kawasaki's priorities in Turkmenistan.

Speaking about the company's readiness to support the country's industrial modernization and infrastructure projects, the representative said: "We highly assess them. At the same time, we have strong expectations for further improvements in the future. We would be delighted if, through our cooperation, we could help achieve significant progress and create even more favorable conditions."