Azerbaijan estimates volume of oil export to Thailand in 5M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. The volume of Azerbaijani oil export to Thailand from January through May 2026 has been announced.

This is stated in Azerbaijan's foreign trade customs statistical report published by the State Customs Committee.

The report shows that Azerbaijan exported 137,400 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals valued at $103.3 million to Thailand in the reporting period.

According to the data, this figure grew by $27.4 million or 36.1% in value terms, but decreased by more than 400 tons or 0.3% in volume terms compared to the same period in 2025.

The information emphasized that during the first 5 months of last year, Azerbaijan exported 137,800 tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals valued at $75.9 million to Thailand.

From January through May of this year, Azerbaijan exported a total of 8.8 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals to other countries worldwide, valued at $5.12 billion.

Compared to the same period in 2025, this represents a decrease of $522 million or 9.2% in value terms, while in volume terms, the figure decreased by 1.5 million tons or 14.8%.

The top 3 importers of Azerbaijani oil in the reporting period are led by Italy (5.3 million tons valued at $3.02 billion), followed by Romania (461,300 tons valued at $247.8 million) and the Czech Republic (433,100 tons valued at over $245.7 million).