Retail sales drive Uzbekistan's growth while export declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Uzbekistan’s retail and foreign trade sectors posted mixed results in the first five months of 2026, with domestic consumption remaining strong while export activity declined amid rising import demand.

According to official statistics, retail trade turnover in Uzbekistan reached 210.2 trillion soms (about $17.7 billion) in January–May 2026, marking a 20.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The data showed that large enterprises accounted for 18.5 percent of total retail turnover, with their sales rising 25.6 percent year-on-year, signaling stronger activity among bigger market players.

At the same time, small businesses remained the dominant force in the retail sector, contributing 68.2 percent of total sales after recording 18 percent annual growth.

Sales in the unorganized retail sector totaled 27.98 trillion soms (approximately $2.3 billion), representing 13.3 percent of the overall retail market.

The figures indicate that household consumption continues to support Uzbekistan’s economic momentum, with retail growth outpacing many other sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover stood at $32.8 billion during the January–May period, increasing by 3.7 percent year-on-year.

However, the trade data revealed growing external imbalances. Exports fell by 15.5 percent to $12.6 billion, while imports surged 20.8 percent to $20.1 billion, widening the trade gap.

In the export structure, goods accounted for 63.7 percent of the total, with industrial products making up 15.1 percent, finished goods 8.4 percent, chemical products 8.3 percent, and food products and live animals 8 percent.

On the import side, machinery and transport equipment remained the largest category, accounting for 33.1 percent, followed by industrial goods at 15.3 percent and chemical products at 12.3 percent.

According to Trend analysis, the latest figures underline Uzbekistan’s continued domestic economic expansion, driven by robust consumer demand and investment-related imports. At the same time, the decline in exports highlights ongoing external pressures and the need to diversify export markets and strengthen industrial competitiveness as the country pushes forward with broader economic reforms.