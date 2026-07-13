Kuwait eyes broader labor migration partnership with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Kuwait has expressed interest in expanding cooperation with Uzbekistan in the field of labor migration, with a particular focus on recruiting qualified Uzbek specialists for its growing labor market.

The initiative was discussed during a meeting between Director of Uzbekistan's Migration Agency Behzod Musayev and Kuwait's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan, Turki Khalid Hamad Al-Mikrod.

According to the Migration Agency, the two sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation by increasing the employment of Uzbek professionals in Kuwait, particularly in the healthcare, hospitality, engineering, and electrical engineering sectors.

The discussions also focused on aligning workforce training programs with the specific needs of Kuwaiti employers and improving the definition of qualification requirements to ensure Uzbek workers are better prepared for overseas employment.

Ambassador Al-Mikrod praised Uzbekistan's system for preparing citizens for employment abroad and reaffirmed Kuwait's interest in strengthening ties in the labor migration sector.

"I highly appreciate the system your country has established to prepare personnel for working abroad," Al-Mikrod said. "Cooperation with the Migration Agency is important for us as well. I will be pleased to contribute to strengthening labor migration relations between Kuwait and Uzbekistan."

The sides also discussed mechanisms for enhancing cooperation between employers and Uzbekistan's migration authorities, with an emphasis on clearly identifying labor market requirements before recruitment begins. The sides said this approach would help improve the quality of workforce placement and ensure that specialists possess the qualifications and skills sought by Kuwaiti companies.

The meeting reflects Uzbekistan's broader efforts to expand organized labor migration through government-to-government partnerships with foreign countries, while promoting legal employment channels and improving vocational training for citizens seeking work abroad. For Kuwait, closer cooperation with Uzbekistan could provide access to a growing pool of trained professionals as demand continues to rise across key sectors including healthcare, services, engineering, and technical industries.