  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Today Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, a predictable source - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Politics News 13 July 2026 12:11 (UTC +04:00)
Today Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, a predictable source - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Journalist Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. We supply gas to 16 countries by pipelines, and we are number one in the world with this geography of supplying by pipeline gas. And more to come, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state added: "We still are in negotiation with some members of European Union, and in order to start supply and in order to increase the supply. So we have both requests. And in today's energy market situations, the gas from a reliable source, from Azerbaijan, predictable source and alternative source is more important than probably 10 years ago."

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more