Today Azerbaijan is a reliable partner, a predictable source - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. We supply gas to 16 countries by pipelines, and we are number one in the world with this geography of supplying by pipeline gas. And more to come, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state added: "We still are in negotiation with some members of European Union, and in order to start supply and in order to increase the supply. So we have both requests. And in today's energy market situations, the gas from a reliable source, from Azerbaijan, predictable source and alternative source is more important than probably 10 years ago."