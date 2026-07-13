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Trump is a person who loves peace and can bring peace - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Politics News 13 July 2026 12:57 (UTC +04:00)
Trump is a person who loves peace and can bring peace - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Journalist Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. President Trump's approach was quite different. He is a person who loves peace, a person who brings peace to many destinations, as he himself tells he brought peace to eight conflicts, and this is his character. This is his vision and his policy, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state emphasized: “So, in our case, his role was very important when Azerbaijan and Armenia were in the final stage of negotiations on a peace agreement. President Trump and his team they stepped in, and they created such a framework that peace became possible.”

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