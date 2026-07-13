Azerbaijan serves as example of consistently defending its national interests (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan serves as an example of how a country can consistently uphold its national policy despite a complex geopolitical situation, the director of the Ukrainian-Turkic Center and host of the 'Turkic Focus' TV program, Ukraine’s state television channel FREEDOM, Maryna Honcharuk, told Trend on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Azerbaijan serves as an example for many countries of how to steadfastly uphold its national policy for decades without compromising its values, and how to achieve its goals despite very complex geopolitical conditions,” she emphasized.

According to Honcharuk, hosting such international events reaffirms Azerbaijan’s role as an important platform for open dialogue and discussion of pressing global issues.

“Azerbaijan provides a very important platform for dialogue. The country has its own experience in combating information warfare and disinformation and is consistently working to consolidate society in this regard,” she noted.

The expert added that participation in the Shusha Global Media Forum provides an opportunity to exchange experiences with like-minded individuals from different countries and to jointly discuss issues related to countering disinformation and providing objective coverage of international processes.

Speaking about Shusha, Honcharuk noted the city’s special significance in the history of Azerbaijani-Ukrainian relations.

“For me, Shusha is a special city. Here, the history I studied for many years comes to life. In recent years, the city has undergone a remarkable transformation; life and international dialogue have returned here,” she said, also recalling the ties between Ukraine and prominent natives of Shusha, including Yusif Vazir Chamanzaminli and Jalil Sadikhov.