Today Azerbaijan-US relations are excellent - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. I would say relations between Trump's administration and Azerbaijan are excellent, and we are very glad that these relations have elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

Touching upon his meetings with President Trump, the head of state noted: “My historic meeting with President Trump last August in Washington, our meeting in Davos in January this year, the invitation for Azerbaijan to be a founding member of the Board of Peace initiated by President Trump, the visit of Vice President JD Vance, and the signing of the joint declaration on establishing a strategic partnership with the Vice President in Baku, along with many other factors, demonstrate that our relations are now at a peak, unprecedented level, which we have never had before.”