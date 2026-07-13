Friendly and brotherly relations lie at the foundation of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Friendly and brotherly relations lie at the foundation of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan ties, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"Our personal friendship with honorable President Shavkat Miromonovich has raised these relations to an even higher level. I must note that it was precisely the President of Uzbekistan who was the first to assist us in the restoration of Garabagh," the head of state said, adding that many economic and industrial projects are currently being implemented.