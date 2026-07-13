Uzbekistan's Fergana seeks Malaysia's Orientex Synergy housing investment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Uzbekistan's Fergana region and Malaysian developer Orientex Synergy Sdn Bhd have discussed launching joint residential construction projects.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between Fergana regional governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation led by Orientex Synergy Chief Executive Officer Mohd Hafiz bin Sharifuddin to advance plans for building modern housing complexes in the region.

The talks followed Bozorov's official visit to Malaysia on June 1–3, during which the sides agreed to cooperate on residential development projects.

"Today, large-scale construction is underway in Uzbekistan, particularly in the Fergana region, where modern apartment complexes are being built to meet the growing demand for housing," Bozorov said, highlighting Malaysia's advanced expertise in the construction sector.

According to the regional administration, the Malaysian delegation is visiting Fergana to assess ongoing construction projects, explore investment opportunities, and identify areas for long-term cooperation.

"The main purpose of our visit is to gain a detailed understanding of the construction projects being implemented in the region, study promising areas of cooperation, and intensify joint work," representatives of Orientex Synergy said.

The administration said the delegation will be given access to land plots designated for future development, areas included in Fergana's urban renewal program, and newly built residential complexes. Dedicated specialists will also assist the visitors by providing technical and investment-related information throughout the assessment process.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue work on prospective investment projects and deepen bilateral cooperation in the housing and construction sector.