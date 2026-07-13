Azerbaijan Airlines receives Great Place to Work® certification for the 1st time

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan Airlines, part of AZCON Holding, has earned the internationally recognized Great Place to Work® Certification for the first time. The certification confirms that the airline meets internationally recognized standards in employee experience and organizational culture.

The Great Place to Work® Certification is awarded based on the results of an independent assessment that relies on anonymous employee feedback. It is one of the internationally recognized benchmarks for evaluating workplace culture, trust in leadership, employee satisfaction, inclusiveness, and people-centered management practices. According to the survey results, approximately 80% of Azerbaijan Airlines employees who participated in the survey consider the company a positive and trustworthy place to work.

As Azerbaijan's national carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines regards human capital as one of its key strategic priorities and continues to invest consistently in its people. The company remains committed to supporting employees' professional growth, expanding continuous learning and development opportunities, fostering a healthy workplace with equal opportunities, and implementing modern management practices.

"This certification is particularly meaningful to us because it is based directly on the feedback of our employees. The result reflects the international recognition of the trust-based workplace we have built at Azerbaijan Airlines and our ongoing commitment to developing our people. We will continue to expand development opportunities for our employees and further strengthen a modern, inclusive working environment," said Ellada Alishova, Human Resources Director of Azerbaijan Airlines.

Receiving the Great Place to Work® Certification for the first time reflects the international recognition of Azerbaijan Airlines' long-term strategy focused on developing human capital. The certification further strengthens the airline's position as a trusted employer and reaffirms its commitment to employee development and satisfaction.