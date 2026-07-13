Azerbaijan becomes global platform for international dialogue (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan has quickly become an important international platform for global dialogue among various movements, organizations, and media outlets, the Legal Adviser to the International Sikh Federation, Wirring Prabjot Singh, told Trend on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Azerbaijan has very quickly become a hub for global communication and dialogue among various movements, organizations, and, of course, media outlets from around the world, especially from the Global South,” he noted.

Speaking about Shusha, the representative of the International Sikh Federation emphasized that the city had made a great impression on him with its rich cultural heritage.

“It is very valuable to visit the cultural landmarks of Shusha, as well as to see the traces of the conflict and learn about its history. It is equally important to witness the resilience of the local community and how the people were able to reclaim their ancestral lands,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is currently taking place in Azerbaijan under the theme "The Mission of the Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust." The event has brought together around 160 media representatives, experts, and officials from 53 countries to discuss pressing challenges facing the media landscape in the digital age.

Key discussions at the forum focus on combating disinformation, creating safe digital information environments, and addressing media ethics in the era of artificial intelligence. Participants are also taking part in interactive sessions and panel discussions exploring the role of journalism in peacebuilding and strengthening cross-border media dialogue.

The ongoing forum aims to promote practical solutions to enhance digital solidarity, support responsible journalism, and help restore public trust between societies.