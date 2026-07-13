Azerbaijan’s global standing continues to rise under President Ilham Aliyev’s policies – Mikhail Gusman (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s foreign policy, Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly prominent and respected nation in the world, a distinguished journalist, radio and television host, writer, and public figure, Mikhail Gusman, told Trend on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“I would attribute the interest in Azerbaijan, its history, culture, and current affairs, first and foremost, to President Ilham Aliyev, who is doing tremendous work to ensure that, thanks to its foreign policy, Azerbaijan is becoming an increasingly prominent and respected nation in the world,” he said.

According to Mikhail Gusman, Azerbaijan, Baku, and Shusha are now becoming venues for major international political, economic, and cultural events.

“This speaks to the prestige Azerbaijan enjoys in the world and the interest the country generates,” he noted.

Mikhail Gusman also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with participants of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“The President spent more than three hours with the participants, answering every single question without exception. This demonstrates his commitment to engaging with the media and his openness to dialogue,” he emphasized.

Speaking about Shusha, Mikhail Gusman noted that the city has been completely transformed in recent years.

“When I first came here shortly after the victory, Shusha still bore the hallmarks of a frontline town. Today, it is a modern cultural and historical center of Azerbaijan. I am confident that thousands of tourists will come here to see this city and realize that justice has prevailed,” he added.