All tax services at your fingertips with “SİMA İmza”

SİMA makes all electronic tax services more accessible for the new generation of digital taxpayers.

As the Q2 tax reporting period is underway, entrepreneurs and company executives can obtain a business digital signature anytime using just their mobile phone.

With “SİMA İmza”, there is no need to visit service centers. Users can quickly and conveniently submit all types of tax declarations, including VAT, personal income tax, simplified tax, profit tax, and the unified tax declaration—all from their mobile phone.

Another key advantage of “SİMA İmza” for businesses is that it is currently available free of charge. By entering the promo code 6AYPULSUZ when obtaining a business signature in the “SİMA İmza” app, entrepreneurs and legal entities can use the service free of charge for six months.

After the promotional period, the subscription can be renewed for 2.40 AZN per month, 25 AZN per year, or 55 AZN for three years. There are no hidden fees or additional charges.

About “SİMA İmza”

SİMA is a next-generation digital signature solution developed in 2022 by “AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding.

“SİMA İmza” enables users to securely and conveniently access a wide range of public and private digital services. When obtaining a business signature, there are no hidden or additional costs beyond the subscription fee.

“SİMA İmza” for Individual Entrepreneurs: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQRBHfFqI04

“SİMA İmza” for Legal Entities: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P_18Rmp-uQo&t=104s

“SİMA İmza” to delegate authority: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/9K5FZ90sBpw