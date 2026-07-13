President Ilham Aliyev's message to neighboring countries: Be responsible, try to normalize relations (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the conflict in the region and addressed neighboring countries during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"My message to our neighbors is to be responsible and to stop as soon as possible and try to normalize relations and not to escalate this process to a global conflict. This is a big danger, and I call for responsibility,” the head of state said in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev also expressed his hope that mediation efforts of Azerbaijan's friends in Pakistan again will result in cessation of confrontation.