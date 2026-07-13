Shell delivers LNG cargo to Greece’s Alexandroupolis terminal for Bulgargaz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Shell has completed the delivery of one cargo of liquefied natural gas (1,000,000 MWh) to the LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis, Bulgargaz EAD said.

The company said Shell had been selected through a tender launched in late May after submitting the most competitive offer under the specified terms and criteria.

According to Bulgargaz, the LNG tanker was loaded at a terminal in the United States and unloaded in early July.

“Shell was selected to deliver one cargo of liquefied natural gas (1,000,000 MWh) to the LNG terminal near Alexandroupolis, Greece. On July 13, the delivery of the supplied volumes from the terminal to the gas transmission network began. Bulgargaz EAD plans to inject the volumes into the underground gas storage facility Chiren for use during the 2026–2027 winter season,” Bulgargaz said.

The cargo was procured under a tender announced in late May as part of the annual LNG supply program agreed in September 2025.

Bulgargaz invited 40 international LNG traders and producers that had previously expressed interest in the company’s tenders and successfully completed its approval procedure.

Offers were assessed according to the company’s methodology, based on delivery price, delivery schedule and payment terms.

Earlier in May 2026, Shell was also selected as supplier in a separate tender for the delivery of one LNG cargo (1,000,000 MWh) to Türkiye for the needs of Bulgargaz.

Bulgartransgaz owns and operates the Chiren Underground Gas Storage facility, which is used to balance seasonal fluctuations in natural gas demand and support the security of gas supplies.

The storage facility operates in two seasonal cycles: a production period from November to mid-April, when gas is withdrawn from storage, and an injection period from April to October, when gas is compressed and injected into the underground reservoir.

As part of a site expansion project, four new gas turbine compressor units have been installed alongside the existing eight gas piston compressor units, with a unified technological control system built for the facility.