Expanding our presence on global and particularly European gas market is a part of our overall strategy - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon expanding Azerbaijan's gas presence at the opening of the IV Shusha Global Media Forum.

“We started to supply Germany and Austria this year, and this is a part of our overall strategy to expand our presence on global and particularly European gas market,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

According to the head of state, the European market was a premium market, the market with the best prices. Therefore, Azerbaijan was very interested to expand its capacity.