Azerbaijan plays key role in fostering int'l dialogue – Euronews journalist (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Hosting international forums in Azerbaijan contributes to the development of global dialogue and the strengthening of cooperation among representatives of different countries, a broadcast journalist, Euronews, Laura Buckwell, told Trend on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum

''Such forums are of immense importance. Today, media representatives from more than 50 countries have gathered here, from Africa, the Middle East, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, and many other nations. It is precisely these kinds of meetings that are essential for diplomacy and strengthening peace, as they create the conditions for open dialogue and communication,'' she noted.

According to Buckwell, the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum brought together journalists from around the world and served as an important platform for exchanging views.

Speaking about Shusha, she noted that, although she has not yet had the chance to explore the city in detail, she is already impressed by the local natural beauty.

''The drive from the airport was simply stunning. The natural scenery here is incredibly beautiful, and I’m looking forward to getting to know Shusha and its sights better,'' the journalist said.

Buckwell also praised the city’s infrastructure, which, she said, meets the highest international standards.

Meanwhile, the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is currently taking place in Azerbaijan under the theme ''The Mission of the Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust.'' The event has brought together around 160 media representatives, experts, and officials from 53 countries to discuss pressing challenges facing the media landscape in the digital age.

Key discussions at the forum focus on combating disinformation, creating safe digital information environments, and addressing media ethics in the era of artificial intelligence. Participants are also taking part in interactive sessions and panel discussions exploring the role of journalism in peacebuilding and strengthening cross-border media dialogue.

The ongoing forum aims to promote practical solutions to enhance digital solidarity, support responsible journalism, and help restore public trust between societies.