Solidarity within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is the main factor for stability and security - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. We see aggravation of tensions, we see mutual accusations, we see wars in different parts of the world, not only in the Middle East and Gulf, and this is very disappointing, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state emphasized that solidarity within the Organization of Islamic cooperation was the main factor for security and stability. He noted that if there was more solidarity, more mutual understanding, there would be less difficult times.