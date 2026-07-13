Kazakhstan, Japan discuss launching direct flights during high-level talks

Photo: Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan has held talks with a Japanese delegation to discuss opening direct air routes, the committee's press service says.

According to the committee the working meeting took place in Astana between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee, and Japanese officials, including Yasumasa Iijima, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Kazakhstan. The bilateral panel focused on strengthening connectivity, expanding trade, and boosting tourist flows between the two nations.

"The parties discussed prospects for the development of cooperation in the sphere of civil aviation," the Civil Aviation Committee stated in an official release. "Currently, the issue of opening direct air communication between Kazakhstan and Japan is being worked out, which will become an important factor in the development of tourism, trade, investments, and business ties between the two countries."

The committee notes that the technical discussions also included Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Japan–CIS Business Cooperation Committee at KEIDANREN, and Takeshita Yutaka, Vice President of ANA Holdings Inc. To ensure the successful launch of the upcoming flights, the participants reviewed visa processing frameworks, reciprocal travel regulations, and the fundamental organizational aspects required to establish the new air corridor, the press service notes.

Meanwhile, the ninth meeting of the Kazakhstan-Japan Joint Commission will be held in Astana in December 2026. This was reported by the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Construction, citing Minister Yersayin Nagaspayev's remarks at a meeting with representatives of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren).

"Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership with Japan. Over recent years, our cooperation in the fields of economy, industry, and investment has strengthened significantly. New areas of cooperation are being actively explored. The Ministry of Industry and Construction is ready to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of investment projects," Nagaspayev said.