IRGC claims attacks on U.S. positions in Bahrain and Oman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had carried out attacks against U.S. positions in Bahrain and Oman.

The claim was made in a statement issued by the IRGC.

"In response to the U.S. airstrikes against Iran, the IRGC Navy used missiles and drones to target U.S. military facilities and infrastructure in Bahrain, as well as the FPS long-range air surveillance radar and ship-detection radar systems in Oman," the statement said.

The IRGC also claimed that U.S. strikes overnight hit an agricultural water facility in the Mahshahr County of Iran's Khuzestan Province.

The statement added that the only way to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for maritime traffic is for the U.S. military to end what it described as its interference in the waterway and respect the sovereignty of the coastal states. It warned that continued U.S. involvement in the strait would lead to more severe negative consequences for global oil and gas markets.

On July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and drones. While Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program and other issues continue to cloud the prospects for a peace process. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is currently reported to be nearly at a standstill.