Tajikistan reports increase in oil production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Tajikistan produced more than 10,000 tons of oil in the first half of 2026, posting a year-on-year increase.

This was reflected in the report on the activities of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan for the first half of 2026.

"Oil production totaled 10,013.5 tons in the first half of 2026, an increase of 855.4 tons, or 9.3 percent, compared to the same period last year," the report said.

Despite the increase, Tajikistan remains a net importer of petroleum products, with domestic crude production covering only a small share of national demand.

The country's hydrocarbon sector plays a much smaller role than hydropower in the national energy mix. While several domestic and foreign companies have explored oil and gas deposits in recent years, commercial production remains limited. As a result, Tajikistan relies primarily on imports of gasoline, diesel and other refined petroleum products, while government policy continues to focus on expanding renewable electricity generation and modernizing energy infrastructure.

The sector is also expected to remain among the priorities for international development institutions. Against this backdrop, in an exclusive interview with Trend the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved its new Strategic and Capital Framework (SCF) for 2026-2030, outlining key priorities for the Bank’s activities in Central Asia and other regions.

According to Huseyin Ozhan, EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, the framework is focused on three main areas: accelerating the green transition, strengthening economic governance, and developing human capital while promoting equal opportunities.

He noted that these priorities serve as the main guidelines for the EBRD’s operations in Central Asia. The Bank also develops individual country strategies for each state in the region in close cooperation with national authorities, with a focus on strengthening private sector competitiveness, creating jobs, improving skills, promoting inclusion, and supporting digital transformation.