We have always been advocates for solidarity between Islamic countries - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan was always strongly advocating for solidarity between the Muslim countries, and numerous events held in Azerbaijan and numerous initiatives which we put forward actually served the cause of solidarity, mutual understanding, and unity, we will see how things develop prior to the summit, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted: "But unfortunately, now we don't see much solidarity. On the contrary, we see aggravation of tensions, we see mutual accusations, we see wars in different parts of the world, not only in the Middle East and Gulf, and this is very disappointing."