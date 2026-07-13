We want peace to be established on our borders as soon as possible - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. It has very many implications, and of course we would like to see peace to the south and to the north to be established as soon as possible, but the peace must be just and fair and based on international law and not based on someone's ambitions and agenda, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state emphasized that “international law is a universal platform for any peace, and for instance, if we look back to Azerbaijan's war with Armenia, Azerbaijan always was on the side of international law.”