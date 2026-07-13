SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Now we can say that certain corrupt figures, including the former judge of the International Court, Mr. Ocampo, who in his comments publicly acknowledged that the money for Mr. Ocampo was coming from Russian-Armenian oligarch, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted: "It's a big chain of anti-Azerbaijani group, which existed in European Commission. But it's good that Mr. Borrell is now out of politics, hopefully forever. And with the new commission, our relations started to improve, especially after we've seen that there is a big mutual demand for a reset, and we supported that."