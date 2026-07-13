During Borrell's tenure, relations between the European Commission and Azerbaijan were almost ruined - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. President Ilham Aliyev spoke about Azerbaijan's relations with the European Commission and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

Regarding this, the head of state said: "You mentioned several important moments in our relations with the European institutions, including European Commission and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. And as you know, there is a big difference between relations with one and another. With European Commission, though, we had not an easy times, during the previous Commission, especially due to the destructive role of the former head of European diplomacy, Mr. Borrell, who actually ruined, almost ruined, relations between the European Commission and Azerbaijan."