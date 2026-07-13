TABIB and Azerconnect Group sign cooperation agreement

TABIB (the Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions) and Azerconnect Group have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at improving the efficiency of medical services provided to citizens and implementing modern technological solutions.

Under the agreement, advanced AI-powered navigation solutions will be introduced to expand the "103" Call Centre's technological capabilities and enhance the efficiency of emergency and urgent medical services. In addition, as part of the partnership, technological solutions are planned to enable more accurate geolocation, optimise the routing of emergency medical teams, and improve response times to incident locations.

TABIB Executive Director Anar Bayramov noted that the agreement is aimed at improving the quality of medical services and, consequently, increasing citizen satisfaction: "Our goal is to ensure the development of emergency medical services in line with modern requirements and challenges, thereby providing citizens with more prompt medical assistance. The digital transformation initiatives implemented in this direction will contribute to the more efficient use of resources, further enhance the coordination of emergency medical teams, and reduce arrival times to incident locations. Cooperation with Azerconnect Group is an important component of this strategic development path."

Emil Masimov, Azerconnect Group’s CEO, stated that the next-generation technological solutions to be introduced under the partnership will make a significant contribution to delivering healthcare services in a more agile and citizen-oriented manner: “Over many years, our group companies have accumulated extensive experience in providing telecommunications, internet, and other digital services to a broad segment of the population. I believe that our extensive experience in delivering high-quality services and implementing cutting-edge technological solutions will bring significant value to our cooperation with TABIB.

The partnership will also cover the implementation of AI-powered voice call analysis for the "103" service, the development of personalized services and information tailored to users' needs and behaviours, and the introduction of other innovative digital solutions.