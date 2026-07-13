If Azerbaijan leaves the Council of Europe completely, no one in the country will even notice it - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. You know, on many occasions I express my view on that: that if Azerbaijan leaves the Council of Europe completely, no one in the country will even notice that. So being there or not being there doesn't change a lot here, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state emphasized: "And we are not looking for confrontation, especially when not only Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, but also European Parliament is attacking us regularly, again without any grounds. I think it's kind of an obsession about Azerbaijan."