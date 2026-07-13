Kazakhstan accelerates gasification drive with major expansion in Zhetisu

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Nine additional settlements in the Kerbulak district of the Zhetisu region have been connected to natural gas, the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan says.

According to the ministry, the infrastructure expansion was carried out as part of a presidential directive to accelerate the country's gasification rate, the ministry's press service notes.

Ministry notes that natural gas has become available to residents in the villages of Baigazy, Tastybastau, Altynemel, Akbastau, Dolanaly, Zhanalyk, Zhainak Batyr, Shagan, and Tastyozek. The project opens up connectivity opportunities for approximately 6,000 residents living across 1,390 households, bringing the total number of gasified settlements in the district to 22.

"The gasification project of the Kerbulak district has been implemented in stages since 2022 and is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the Zhetisu region," the Ministry of Energy stated. "In general, the project provides for the construction of around 500 kilometers of gas distribution networks across 25 settlements in the district."

The data from the ministry indicates that currently, the overall gasification rate of the Zhetisu region has reached 67.2%, providing natural gas access to 110 settlements. The ministry's press service reports that upon the completion of ongoing initiatives, the number of gasified localities will expand to 126, delivering natural gas to more than 500,000 residents throughout the region.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s gasification rate reached 64.2%, with 13.1 million out of 20.5 million residents connected to piped gas. Driven by the General Gasification Scheme, the country aims for 80% coverage by 2035, backed by 40 infrastructure projects and billions in gas processing developments.