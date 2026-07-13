Our relations with neighbors both to the West and to the East are excellent - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. And now we are only working on the issues how to expand it, because we did not expect that our geography will be so needed in recent times. Interaction with neighbors to the east and to the west are excellent, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted that whether it is the countries of Central Asia or our immediate neighbors like Georgia, Turkiye, and Europe, relations are good. "And to connect all that, of course, we needed to initiate many steps that could enable the corridor to be efficient," he added.