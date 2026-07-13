LinkedIn highlights Azerbaijan partnership to advance digital transformation

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. LinkedIn is collaborating with Azerbaijani government agencies on digital transformation, labor market development, and professional skills enhancement, LinkedIn’s Head of Public Sector, Healthcare, and Nonprofit Sales for the EMEA & LATAM regions, Seamus Clancy said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Clancy made the announcement during the panel discussion on “Digital Platforms and Information Safety: Current Challenges and Key Solutions,” held as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“We are actively working with many government agencies in Azerbaijan, using data to make decisions focused on specific results,” he said.

According to Clancy, LinkedIn data enables real-time analysis of the labor market, tracking of the most in-demand professions and skills, and assessment of trends in various economic sectors.

He noted that the platform is viewed not as a social network, but as a professional platform focused on job search, career development, training, and interaction with employers.

Furthermore, Clancy emphasized that ensuring user trust remains one of LinkedIn’s key principles. According to him, the platform places special emphasis on verifying the authenticity of accounts, protecting privacy, and promptly removing content that violates the rules.

Seamus Clancy also noted that effectively addressing the challenges associated with the development of artificial intelligence and digital platforms requires joint efforts by the government, the private sector, and society, as well as improving the population’s digital literacy.