U.S. launches another series of strikes against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The US military has launched a new series of strikes on Iranian territory.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported this on its X page.

"At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction. These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the reports says.