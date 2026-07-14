Azerbaijan's media reforms focus on enhancing media literacy – Presidential Aide

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan's media reforms are aimed at strengthening professional journalism, improving institutional capacity, enhancing media literacy, and increasing resilience against disinformation, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Hajiyev made the remarks during the opening of the 4th International Global Media Forum in Shusha, where he highlighted the importance of adapting the media sector to rapid technological changes.

"In recent years, Azerbaijan has undertaken a comprehensive modernization of the media landscape. These reforms are designed to strengthen professional journalism, improve institutional capacity, encourage higher ethical standards, enhance media literacy, and help research sectors adapt to the rapid technological change," he said.

According to Hajiyev, media reform is not limited to legislation, but also includes building sustainable institutions, investing in journalists, increasing resilience against disinformation, and strengthening public trust.

"Azerbaijan becomes a regular subject of the international disinformation campaign," he said, adding that governments, media organizations, technology companies, academia, and civil society share responsibility for creating an information environment based on accuracy, transparency, and accountability.

He stressed that cooperation between different stakeholders remains essential for developing a more reliable and responsible global media ecosystem.